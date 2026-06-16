Why Five Below Is Winning With Gen Alpha and Gen Z Consumers?

Five Below, Inc. FIVE is increasingly leveraging social trends to amplify brand virality and deepen customer engagement. While it has previously benefited from emerging trends, it now actively connects with consumers through social media, direct marketing and in-store activations. This expanding marketing toolkit, combined with a social-first approach, enables more responsive and relevant messaging. As a result, the company is strengthening engagement with key customer segments, including Gen Alpha, Gen Z and millennial moms.

The company enhanced its marketing capabilities through social engagement and digital innovation. Creator-led content highlighted trends, newness and viral moments to connect with customers, while AI-generated content was deployed in connected TV commercials centered on seasonal events. Additionally, the company made significant progress in expanding its e-mail database, strengthening its ability to deliver targeted social and digital marketing and fostering more personalized customer relationships.

Five Below continued to leverage its position as a value retailer by making fun and innovative products accessible to a broad customer base. It remained focused on delivering aspirational product stories at affordable price points, enhancing customer appeal. By emphasizing trend-right newness and strong value offerings, the company differentiated its assortment and strengthened its value proposition in a highly competitive retail environment.

Additionally, the implementation of a new cross-functional go-to-market process has strengthened the company’s ability to execute product launches effectively. Through greater collaboration across teams, the company focused on bringing products to life and creating impactful curtain-up moments around key seasonal events such as Valentine’s Day and Easter. This approach underscores its emphasis on coordinated execution and enhancing customer engagement during important retail periods. Overall, Five Below's social-first strategy, value positioning and trend-driven assortment continue to resonate strongly with younger consumers, supporting sustained engagement and growth.

The Zacks Rundown for FIVE

The company’s shares have gained 9.7% in the past six months against the industry’s 17.5% decline. FIVE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, FIVE trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, higher than the industry’s average of 14.67.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIVE’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 30.4% and 10.8%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. VSXY operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate apparel and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. At present, VSXY flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Victoria's Secret’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 8.8% and 53.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. VSXY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 55.1%, on average.

Tapestry, Inc. TPR provides accessories and lifestyle brand products in North America, Greater China, the rest of Asia and internationally. At present, TPR sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 13.8% and 36.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. TPR has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average.

Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL designs, develops, markets and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia and internationally. At present, FOSL carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOSL’s current fiscal-year sales indicates a decline of 4.9%, while the same for earnings suggests growth of 87.6% from the year-ago reported figures. FOSL delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 381.8%, on average.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.