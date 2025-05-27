Why Five Below Stock Popped by 8% on Tuesday

Any time an analyst cranks their price target on a stock more than 50% higher, you can bet the market will stand up and take notice.

That's what happened on Tuesday, with retail stock Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE). On such a move by a pundit, investors lapped up the stock to send it to a more than 8% price gain at market close. That made it look good even next to the sprightly S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), which gained a bit over 2%.

Getting 50% more optimistic

Before market open, Citigroup's Paul Lejuez raised his Five Below price target. Actually, it might be more accurate to use a verb like "catapulted." The pundit's new fair-value assessment of the retailer places it at $121 per share, well up from his former level of $80. Despite the fairly drastic move, Lejuez maintained his neutral recommendation on the stock.

According to reports, Lejuez cited the company's recently released first-quarter earnings pre-announcement as a chief reason for his move. This indicated that Five Below's comparable sales rose nearly 7% year over year in its first quarter, which would be far ahead of the company's guidance for the period of flat to only 2% growth. However, although Lejuez feels that management will raise its "comps' guidance for the full year due to the expected first-quarter result, he feels its earnings outlook will be unchanged due to the current tariffs.

A rise from Below

Five Below's recently raised revenue guidance and that, combined with the anticipated comparable-sales result for the first quarter, would make me more bullish than the Citigroup analyst. I also think the tariff war will sputter out, and as a result, energize the U.S. retail consumer. Therefore, this stock is definitely looking like a buy to me these days.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Five Below. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

