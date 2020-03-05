Why Five Below Stock Dropped 14% in February

What happened

Investors hit the panic button last month as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 spiked to over 80,000 worldwide. The number of confirmed cases currently stands at 97,841, while 3,347 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins.

The outbreak is disrupting supply chains and causing many companies to revise their near-term outlooks lower, particularly those that do business in China such as Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE).

While investors clearly expect weak near-term sales, Five Below hasn't issued updated guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter. Nonetheless, the negative sentiment in the markets sent the stock down 14.4% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

Five Below doesn't have any stores open in China, but it sources inventory from there.

While the retailer hasn't issued new guidance since the outbreak, the company has wrestled with tariffs on goods imported from China. Five Below has disclosed that newly imposed tariffs on Chinese imports would pressure gross margins on affected products.

Despite the headwinds, Five Below's business has delivered strong growth lately. Preliminary sales for the holiday quarter showed that sales increased 13.4% year over year, and comparable-store sales were positive despite six fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Now what

The spread of the virus may be getting under control, especially in China. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said he was "optimistic" that China was stabilizing the situation. Apple has already reopened factories in China that make parts for the iPhone.

The latest guidance from Five Below calls for comparable-store sales in the fiscal fourth quarter to be between 2% and 2.5%, with earnings expected in the range of $1.93 to $1.96. We'll know more about the near-term impact from the virus when it releases fourth-quarter results on March 18, after market close.

