Why Fisker's Shares Jumped 89.6% in February

What happened

Shares of electric-vehicle (EV) upstart Fisker (NYSE: FSR) jumped 89.6% in trading during February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company reported earnings and an important new partnership. But shares have fallen 20.7% already in the first four days of March.

So what

Fourth-quarter 2020 earnings weren't too much to write home about. The company still hopes to begin production of the Fisker Ocean in Q4 2022, but that's still a long way off. One notable figure was 12,467 reservations for the vehicle and a 400% increase in reservation rate over the previous four months.

Image source: Fisker.

The more notable announcement was a memorandum of understanding signed with Foxconn to jointly develop a Fisker vehicle that will be made by Foxconn. Volumes are expected to be over 250,000, which would be a huge leap forward for Fisker. And production is expected in Q4 2023.

Now what

Investors are cheering the growing potential for Fisker in electric vehicles. The company already has a partnership with Magna to produce EVs in Europe and has added a big partnership in China. Now, it just needs to prove that it can sell hundreds of thousands of vehicles per year, and this could be a truly revolutionary electric-vehicle stock.

10 stocks we like better than Fisker, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fisker, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.