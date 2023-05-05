Why Fisker Stock Leaped Nearly 7% Higher Today

What happened

Investors breathed a large, collective sigh of relief at the latest news from electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Fisker (NYSE: FSR) on Friday. The company finally delivered its first Ocean SUV, and the market expressed its happiness by trading the stock up by almost 7%. This performance blew past the S&P 500 index, which rose by less than 2% on the day.

So what

Fittingly, the first customer to take delivery did so in Denmark, the native land of Fisker's founder, CEO, and namesake Henrik Fisker. More fittingly, Fisker the man personally handed over the Ocean to the customer at the company's flagship facility in the Danish capital of Copenhagen.

The Ocean is the latest EV SUV to hit the market and roll out onto the world's streets. It will face competition from determined rivals, most notably Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) with its sleek Model X.

Fisker doesn't seem to be shrinking away from the challenge. It sounded a very confident note in its press release covering that initial delivery, claiming that the Ocean One and Extreme models have the highest driving ranges of any EV SUV on the European market today. The company said that range hits as much as 440 miles per full charge.

Now what

It's always momentous when a vehicle company officially rolls out a new model. It's especially momentous for Fisker, which needs the Ocean to be a success. In technical terms the vehicle can certainly compete, but it's got significant competition already. Plus, we can be sure that in the near future, more electric SUVs will hit the market and vie for the consumer dollar, euro, and yuan.

10 stocks we like better than Fisker

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fisker wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 1, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.