Why Fisker Stock Jumped Today

Shares of electric-vehicle company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) are making up for Monday's 4% drop today as the name trends on Reddit's WallStreetBets online community. As of 10:40 a.m. EST, shares of Fisker were 12.7% higher than Monday's close.

The stock dropped yesterday after a report that the company had abandoned plans to develop a solid-state battery that it had previously said would give its vehicles a 500-mile range and a quick recharge.

But investors, or traders, are moving shares up today, as Fisker joins the list of heavily shorted stocks being discussed on the WallStreetBets forum. Fisker had about 10% of its shares held short as of mid-February, according to MarketWatch.

Fisker is not planning on manufacturing its own vehicles. Its all-electric Ocean SUV is scheduled to begin production in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Ocean will be a Fisker brand initially built in Europe by manufacturing partner Magna (NYSE: MGA). The Ocean will use a modified version of a Magna-developed EV platform.

The company has also recently announced a new partnership with technology company Foxconn -- also known as Hon Hai Precision (OTC: HNHPF) -- with plans for Foxconn to manufacture up to 250,000 electric vehicles annually under the Fisker brand.

Long-term investors that believe in the technology and business plan may have good reason to own the stock, but today it seems traders, not investors, are moving it.

