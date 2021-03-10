Why Fisker Stock Is Still Surging Today

What happened

Shares of electric-vehicle start-up Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were trading higher on Wednesday, after a key Wall Street analyst raised his price target for the company's shares.

As of 12:45 p.m. EST, Fisker was up about 10.9% from Tuesday's closing price.

So what

In a new note on Wednesday morning, Citibank analyst Itay Michaeli raised his firm's price target for Fisker to $31, from $26, and reiterated his earlier buy rating on the shares.

Michaeli wrote that he's feeling more confident about Fisker's long-term prospects after Fisker's fourth-quarter earnings report last month, a review of web traffic trends, and a recent discussion that the analyst had with executives at supplier Magna International (NYSE: MGA). Michaeli thinks that there will be several product, brand, and business-development announcements throughout the year that could serve as a "catalyst" to move the stock higher.

Fisker said this week that it's on track to launch its first model, the electric Ocean SUV, late next year. Image source: Fisker, Inc.

Michaeli also noted that recent Fisker events have led to an acceleration in retail reservations for the company's upcoming Ocean electric SUV. That, and the ongoing rebound of some electric-vehicle stocks following last week's sell-off, is likely why Fisker is trading higher today.

Now what

Among the recent events mentioned by Michaeli: Fisker said on Tuesday that it now has over 14,000 reservations for the Ocean, including orders from some commercial-fleet operators. Those fleet orders include one for 300 Oceans from Viggo, a Danish ride-hailing service, that was signed late last year.

CEO Henrik Fisker said that he is "encouraged" by the interest from commercial-fleet operators.

"As more and more consumers and businesses are making the transition to electric vehicles, we are ready to partner with forward-thinking companies as they catalyze the shift to electric vehicles," Fisker said.

Fisker also confirmed that the company is on track to begin production of the Ocean at a Magna-owned factory in the fourth quarter of 2022, as previously announced.

10 stocks we like better than Fisker, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fisker, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.