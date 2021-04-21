Why Fisker Stock Is Higher Today

What happened

Shares of Fisker (NYSE: FSR) remained in the fast lane on Wednesday, up more than 15% on more positive commentary from a Wall Street analyst.

Fisker, an electric vehicle (EV) design company that has contracted with Magna International (NYSE: MGA) and others to manufacture its vehicles, has been on the receiving end of a lot of positive attention of late. The shares soared higher on Tuesday after analysts at Bank of America predicted the shares could jump 150% higher, and continued on that course on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas chimed in.

In a note to investors, Jonas said Fisker is his "top ranked EV start-up." The analyst has a price target of $31 per share for Fisker, more than double its current price of about $15 per share, with a bull case of $90 per share.

Jonas believes Magna and other Fisker partners want to "show the world what they can do" in EV manufacturing, which gives them a lot of motivation to help make Fisker a success.

Fisker has a world-class design team and great partners to help it bring its product to market. As Jonas notes, there are a lot of powerful forces hoping the company is a success. The excitement is understandable.

However, there are real risks to buying in based on potential, no matter how exciting that potential is, and investors should be mindful of the risks and make Fisker a part of a diversified portfolio. Investors should also be aware that lock-up periods that govern insider sales expire before the end of the month, and could cause some near-term stock turbulence.

But there is little doubt that the future of the automotive industry is electric, and Fisker looks like an attractive option for those looking to invest in that future.

