Why Fisker Stock Is Higher Today

John Rosevear
What happened

Shares of California-based electric-vehicle start-up Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were trading sharply higher on Friday after an influential Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a bullish note.

At 11:00 a.m. EST, Fisker's shares were up about 26.3% from Thursday's closing price.

So what

In a note released after the U.S. markets closed on Thursday, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas initiated coverage of Fisker with an overweight rating and a price target of $27.

Jonas, who is well known to electric-vehicle investors for his bullish coverage of Tesla and other names, likes Fisker's design-focused, "asset-light" business model. As Jonas sees it, the model will improve time to market and -- because Fisker doesn't need to build and maintain a factory -- lower the company's break-even point.

An orange Fisker Ocean, a sleek upscale electric SUV, parked on a beach.

Fisker expects to begin deliveries of its first electric vehicle, the Ocean SUV, in 2022. Image source: Fisker, Inc.

Jonas thinks that Fisker stands out among electric-vehicle start-ups for its lower level of risk and well-thought-out strategy.

Now what

Here's what Jonas is getting at. Fisker's founder, Henrik Fisker, is an auto designer by trade, with a portfolio of great-looking upscale vehicles to his credit. As you'd expect, the company's first vehicle, the Ocean electric SUV, has a striking, attractive design. And rather than building its own factory, which could cost $1 billion or more up front, Fisker has contracted with a unit of auto supplier Magna International (NYSE: MGA) to build the Ocean and its other upcoming models.

I agree with Jonas that as electric-vehicle stocks go, Fisker -- while still speculative -- does seem like a good bet to execute. (Full disclosure: I own a small position in Fisker.)

Auto investors can look forward to an update when Fisker reports its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, Feb. 25.

John Rosevear owns shares of Fisker, Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

