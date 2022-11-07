Why First Watch Stock Fell 21% on Monday Morning

What happened

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: FWRG) turned sour on Monday morning. The fast-casual restaurant chain reported solid third-quarter results before the opening bell, but a massive secondary stock offering overshadowed the strong top-line sales. First Watch shares fell as far as 21.2% on the mixed bag of news, recovering to a loss of 11.3% by 1:30 p.m. ET.

So what

Your average Wall Street analyst was expecting third-quarter earnings of roughly $0.03 per share on revenues near $181 million. First Watch fell short of the bottom-line target with a break-even performance. At the same time, sales rose 19% year over year to $187 million, floating past the consensus analyst estimate.

Furthermore, regulatory filings showed that First Watch plans to sell 5 million freshly printed shares on the open market, increasing the number of issued shares by 8.5%. This stock offering should add approximately $72 million to First Watch's cash reserves.

The same filing also showed that the majority shareholder, Advent International Corp., may sell 41.6 million shares over time. In other words, 70% of First Watch's shares are potentially on sale now.

Now what

First Watch's business is doing fine. Networkwide sales rose 19% year over year in Q3. The up-and-coming chain opened 11 new locations during the third quarter alongside a double-digit increase in same-store sales. Bottom-line profits shrank due to higher ingredient costs and restaurant staff wages, as expected in an inflationary economy with historically low unemployment.

First Watch and its controlling shareholder are selling a lot of stock, essentially asking independent investors to send over a quick cash infusion. The company has consumed almost all of its operating cash flows in 2022, and the proposed stock sale should nearly triple First Watch's cash balance. That sounds useful in order to support continued growth during a challenging economy, but the dilutive effect of the 5 million new shares cannot be denied. Also, Advent International's planned stock sale doesn't exactly look like a vote of confidence in future price gains.

So the mixed report makes sense, but the bearish market reaction is equally reasonable. All things considered, I'm neither more nor less interested in First Watch's stock after this tumultuous report.

10 stocks we like better than First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.