Why First Solar (FSLR) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with First Solar (FSLR) standing at $129.82, reflecting a +1.76% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had lost 2.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.06%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.28%.

The upcoming earnings release of First Solar will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 29, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.70, indicating a 22.73% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $847.85 million, up 6.77% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $18.77 per share and revenue of $5.52 billion, indicating changes of +56.16% and +31.28%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for First Solar. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% lower within the past month. As of now, First Solar holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, First Solar is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.8. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.

We can also see that FSLR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.18. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Solar industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.69.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.