Why First Solar (FSLR) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

First Solar (FSLR) closed the most recent trading day at $162.96, moving -1.56% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.91%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S. solar company had gained 10.62% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of First Solar in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.63, showcasing a 19.08% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.01 billion, up 0.34% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.5 per share and a revenue of $4.89 billion, representing changes of +20.63% and +16.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for First Solar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.17% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. First Solar is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, First Solar is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.41. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.07, which means First Solar is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that FSLR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.33. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Solar industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.46.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

