Why First Financial Northwest (FFNW) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

First Financial Northwest in Focus

Based in Renton, First Financial Northwest (FFNW) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 31.14%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.11 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.94%. In comparison, the Banks - West industry's yield is 1.89%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.35%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $0.44 is up 10% from last year. First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 14.05%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, First Financial's payout ratio is 45%, which means it paid out 45% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

FFNW is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $0.98 per share, with earnings expected to increase 11.36% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, FFNW is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

