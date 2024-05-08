Why First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

First Financial Bankshares in Focus

Based in Abilene, First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 2.57%. The commercial banker operating mostly in Texas is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.18 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.32%. This compares to the Banks - Southwest industry's yield of 0.72% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.58%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $0.72 is up 1.4% from last year. In the past five-year period, First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 10.95%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, First Financial's payout ratio is 51%, which means it paid out 51% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for FFIN for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $1.47 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 5.76%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, FFIN is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

