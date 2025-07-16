Why First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) is headquartered in Indiana, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -1.89% since the start of the year. The financial holding company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.14 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.25%. This compares to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 2.72% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.55%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.54 is up 4.9% from last year. Over the last 5 years, First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.25%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial's current payout ratio is 39%, meaning it paid out 39% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for FCF for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $1.45 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 3.57%.

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers its shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that FCF is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

