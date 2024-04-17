Why First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

First Business Financial Services in Focus

Headquartered in Madison, First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -17.31% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.25 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.02%. In comparison, the Banks - Midwest industry's yield is 3.65%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.6%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1 is up 9.9% from last year. In the past five-year period, First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 10.89%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, First Business Financial Services's payout ratio is 21%, which means it paid out 21% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

FBIZ is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $4.69 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 8.31%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, FBIZ is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.