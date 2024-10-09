Why First American Financial (FAF) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

First American Financial in Focus

Headquartered in Santa Ana, First American Financial (FAF) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -0.87% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.54 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.38%. In comparison, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry's yield is 0.35%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.52%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.16 is up 2.9% from last year. Over the last 5 years, First American Financial has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 5.19%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. First American Financial's current payout ratio is 58%, meaning it paid out 58% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for FAF for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $3.89 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 2.37%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, FAF is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

