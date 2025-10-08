Why Is FireFly Aerospace Stock Soaring Today?

Key Points

Firefly announced it is acquiring a defense technology company for $855 million.

The company hopes to be selected for the potentially lucrative Golden Dome project.

10 stocks we like better than Firefly Aerospace ›

Shares of Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ: FLY) are soaring on Wednesday, up 11.2% as of 1:31 p.m. ET. The jump comes as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5% and 0.9%, respectively.

The space launch company's stock is climbing once again after announcing on Sunday that it is acquiring the defense technology company SciTec for $855 million in a bid to boost its national security offerings.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Firefly will acquire SciTec

In a press release on Sunday, the company said that its acquisition of SciTec will allow it to better compete for defense contracts. SciTec's advanced software will improve tracking, missile warning systems, autonomous functionality, and other vital capabilities. These are especially important for the company's stated goal of winning contracts for the "Golden Dome" project, President Trump's missile defense system.

CEO Jason Kim said the acquisition will "significantly enhance our ability to deliver integrated, software-defined solutions for critical national security imperatives, particularly Golden Dome." The acquisition comes on the heels of a significant setback for the company in which a rocket exploded at its test facility.

Firefly's balance sheet looks iffy

While defense and space programs can be highly lucrative, developing and building these systems is incredibly capital-intensive, and Firefly already carries a concerning amount of debt. The company only brought in $60 million last year and lost $270 million. Despite these numbers, its market capitalization sits north of $4.5 billion. I would avoid the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Firefly Aerospace right now?

Before you buy stock in Firefly Aerospace, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Firefly Aerospace wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $642,328!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,134,270!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.