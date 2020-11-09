Why FireEye Stock Rose 12% in October

What happened

FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) shareholders outperformed a declining market in October as the stock rose 12% compared to the S&P 500's 2.8% drop, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

That rally pushed shares closer to positive territory in 2020, but the cybersecurity specialist is still trailing the market this year.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Investors were happy with FireEye's earnings update on Oct. 27, which showed that sales increased 6% in the third quarter while profitability also set a Q3 record. "Our third quarter results reflect the progress we've made transforming our business," CEO Kevin Mandia said in a press release.

FireEye benefited from strong demand in the wider cybersecurity industry, while a shift toward its cloud-based services platform pushed adjusted profit margin higher.

Now what

Mandia and his team raised FireEye's 2020 outlook, with sales now likely to reach between $930 million and $934 million. Management added context to that forecast in a conference call with investors. "I'm confident we will continue to show progress on all fronts as we expect adoption of emerging solutions to increase and the headwinds that have impacted our growth to lessen," CFO Frank Verdecanna said.

10 stocks we like better than FireEye

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and FireEye wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.