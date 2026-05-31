Why a Fintech-Focused Fund Just Added $44 Million of MercadoLibre Stock

Key Points

Ribbit bought 22,725 MercadoLibre shares in the first quarter; the estimated trade size was $43.84 million based on average quarterly pricing.

The quarter-end value of the MercadoLibre position increased by $36.03 million, reflecting both new purchases and share price movement.

This transaction represented a 2.61% shift in Ribbit’s 13F reportable assets under management.

The quarter-end stake stood at 34,148 shares valued at $59.04 million.

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On May 15, 2026, Ribbit Management Company disclosed a first-quarter buy of 22,725 MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) shares, an estimated $43.84 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 15, 2026, Ribbit Management Company increased its stake in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 22,725 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of the trade, based on the quarter’s average closing price, was $43.84 million. The quarter-end value of the MercadoLibre position rose by $36.03 million, a figure that includes both purchase activity and share price fluctuations.

What else to know

After the buy, MercadoLibre accounted for 3.51% of Ribbit’s 13F assets under management

Top three holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: FIGR: $382.05 million (22.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: HOOD: $224.91 million (13.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: COIN: $128.74 million (7.7% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, MercadoLibre shares were priced at $1,607.37, down 35% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 28%.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $1,607.37 Market Capitalization $81.49 billion Revenue (TTM) $31.80 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.92 billion

Company snapshot

MercadoLibre offers online commerce platforms, fintech solutions (Mercado Pago), logistics (Mercado Envios), advertising, and digital storefronts across Latin America

The firm serves businesses, merchants, and individual consumers throughout Latin America, with a focus on high-growth e-commerce and digital payments markets

It operates a multi-vertical platform with over tens of thousands of employees, integrating marketplace, payments, credit, and logistics services

MercadoLibre, Inc. is a leading e-commerce and fintech provider in Latin America, operating at scale with a robust multi-vertical platform. The company leverages its integrated ecosystem—including marketplace, payments, credit, and logistics—to drive user engagement and capture a broad share of digital commerce and financial services activity in the region. MercadoLibre's strategy centers on expanding its service offerings and deepening customer relationships, supporting a strong competitive position in high-growth markets.

What this transaction means for investors

This purchase looks like a vote of confidence in a business that sits right at the intersection of the fintech theme Ribbit has backed for years. That's notable because MercadoLibre is still a relatively modest position compared with the fund's largest holdings, including Figure, Robinhood, and Coinbase, suggesting there may be room for the investment to grow if execution continues to impress.



The company is giving investors plenty to watch. First-quarter revenue and financial income jumped 49% year over year to $8.8 billion, while total payment volume surged 50% to $87.2 billion and gross merchandise volume climbed 42% to $19 billion. Fintech monthly active users, meanwhile, reached 83 million, up from 64 million a year earlier.



Management has been explicit about prioritizing growth over near-term profits. Operating income fell 20% as MercadoLibre poured money into free shipping, credit cards, fulfillment infrastructure, and AI initiatives. Executives argued Latin America's digital economy remains in the early innings and pointed to consumers making just seven online purchases annually on average across the region versus 41 in the U.S.



Ultimately, Ribbit appears to be betting that temporary margin pressure is a reasonable price to pay if these investments deepen MercadoLibre's competitive moat and expand its share of commerce and financial services across Latin America.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre and Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.