Why Financial Security Is More Exciting Than You Think There's a conversation about money that my husband and I have had hundreds of times, and it always goes the exact same way. Michael leans back in his chair, grinning like he's about to hand me a golden ticket. "Okay," he says. "Imagine we suddenly have an extra $10,000. What do you want to do with it?" I pause. I genuinely think about it. But my answer is always the same. "Top off our high-yield savings account. Max out our IRA. Ooooh, maybe pay off the car!" Cue Michael's dramatic eye roll. "No," he sighs. "Fun. Like... something fun. Your answers are always so boring!" I laugh, because I know exactly what he's thinking. When it comes to dreams, he's picturing pools, outdoor kitchens, maybe a three-row golf cart with heated seats. Meanwhile, I'm over here dreaming about wiping out our car loan, stacking up cash reserves, and freeing up cash flow. Look, I'll admit it. I know my answer isn't exactly the stuff movies are made of. But here's the thing — to me, saving and investing are fun. Even though they don't always come with a party hat. The Big Misunderstanding — We Think Fun and Security Are Opposites Somewhere along the way, a lot of us picked up this idea that "financial security" and "fun" are opposites — that you're either saving or you're living, but never both at the same time. It's easy to see why. Saving doesn't come with an instant dopamine hit. There's no applause when you transfer $200 to your high-yield savings account. No one throws you a party when you put extra toward your mortgage principal. Meanwhile, spending? Spending is loud. It's shiny. It's immediate. But here's what I've learned: Financial security isn't the thing that holds you back from the life you want. It's the thing that makes that life possible. Saving isn't about locking yourself in a room and throwing away the key. Investing isn't about giving up fun forever so you can be comfortable someday. Paying off debt isn't about punishing yourself for past mistakes. It's about clearing the path so that when something amazing comes along — whether it's a trip, an opportunity, or a just-for-the-heck-of-it splurge — you can say yes without blowing up everything you've worked so hard to build. I didn't realize it until I was an adult, but I actually grew up steeped in this idea — that smart, steady financial choices build the life you want. Money wasn't something mysterious or stressful in our house. We talked about it the same way we talked about what was for dinner. There were conversations about supply and demand, how stocks worked, why some things were worth saving for and some weren't. Saving, investing, budgeting — those weren't secret grown-up topics. They were part of everyday life. Because of that, I got to grow up without the low-grade anxiety that money can create when it's tight. I went to a great school. I spent summers riding horses and singing campfire songs at sleepaway camp. We traveled. We lived well. And behind it all, there wasn't luck. There was a foundation — built, brick by brick, on a thousand small conversations and even more small decisions. Despite our financial security, my parents didn't make flashy choices. They made steady ones. They prioritized security over showing off, and as a result, they built a life where saying yes — to experiences, to opportunities, to real memories, and, yes, even to things — was the natural default, not the rare exception. Looking back, it wasn't just that I grew up enjoying security. It's that I grew up understanding it. It's clear that most people think financial security is about restriction — that it's about constantly telling yourself no. But in my life, the opposite has been true. Security is what creates the breathing room to easily say yes. It does this by buying you two priceless things: freedom and flexibility. Freedom, because you're not trapped by every paycheck, every unexpected bill, every change in plans. You can make choices based on what you actually want, not what your credit limit will allow. And flexibility, because when life inevitably throws a curveball — a layoff, a family emergency, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity — you don't have to panic. You can adapt. You can pivot. You can say, "Yeah, we can handle that," and mean it. And that's not theoretical. It's not a someday goal. It's how you get to live today. The truth is, I want the fun things, too. I want the vacations. The house projects. Even the pool! (Trust me, there is nothing like summer in Texas to make a person want a pool.) But I want them without strings attached. Without months of financial stress afterward. Without wondering if we're one bad HVAC bill away from regretting the whole thing. When I save, when I invest, when I pay down debt, I'm not killing the fun. I'm setting the stage for better fun — the kind that comes without the hangover of worry. Look, I like fun things as much as anyone. Maybe even more than most people. But when it comes to a lot of stuff — the golf cart, the fancier upgrades, the new car we don't really need — I don't dream about those things the way I dream about having the freedom to say yes whenever something truly important comes along. It's not about denying myself forever, or living some spartan, joyless life. It's about building a foundation strong enough that when the big opportunities come — the ones that can change our lives, not just our weekends — we're ready. We can say yes without scrambling or regret. Every extra payment, every deposit into savings, every dollar invested might not feel exciting to some people in the moment. But I think they are! They each bring us a step closer to an entire lifetime of fun and joy and opportunity. One spring, my dad whisked us all off to New York for a weekend because I mentioned my favorite Broadway show was getting a revival. In other words, we lived well. 