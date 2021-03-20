Why Financial Advisors Should Consider BUZZ for Clients

By Ed Lopez, Head of ETF Product

The days leading up to the launch of the VanEck Vectors® Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) have been an experience I won’t forget. Have you heard of our new ETF? If your clients are on social media, they probably have. There’s been a lot of buzz around it (pun intended). However, I want to shift the focus and discuss why an advisor would consider BUZZ for their clients.

I have done numerous media interviews ahead of the launch to help reporters understand the methodology of the underlying index and a concept that—if taken at face value—may cause skepticism among traditional financial professionals. Let individual investors pick the stocks? In a sense, yes, that’s what BUZZ does.

Stock Picks Powered by the Sentiment of Millions of Online Interactions

Online platforms have become destinations for discussions about anything and everything, including stocks. What if you could read every single post about a stock on platforms like Twitter, Stocktwits, Reddit and a handful of others, add up all the positive, neutral and negative sentiment posts across platforms and see which way “the wind was blowing”? Would that be valuable insight to know when deciding whether to invest in a stock? Professional investors think so.

Sentiment is not a new concept in financial markets. Traditionally, sentiment has been measured by changes to the price levels of a stock. Today, millions of posts are shared each day on social platforms—posts from people across the country, each offering their own views and perspectives. Technology enables the aggregation of millions of posts and the identification of collective sentiment about a stock, perhaps even before it is reflected in its price.

I will direct you to other posts and information about the methodology and bring this back to the focus of this piece. In one of my recent interviews, I was asked if VanEck is positioning BUZZ for individual investors or financial professionals.

Three Reasons to Consider Investing in BUZZ for Clients

With every ETF launch, we have to make a bit of a judgement about who the idea might resonate with the most in order to direct resources appropriately. For BUZZ, no matter how much we believed in the soundness of the methodology from an institutional level, we had to acknowledge the fact that trying to sell it to the traditional financial professional might be like banging our heads against a brick wall. Sure, there might be adopters among professionals, but we figured that we might actually find more adoption among individual investors. However, a funny thing happened: we have received many calls from financial advisors.

Many of the financial advisors calling in have admitted they are calling because their millennial clients have asked about BUZZ. Advisors are smart to want to learn more, but it got me thinking about reasons why advisors might want to consider this strategy:

Millennials: They understand the new digital world we are in, and they’re comfortable with sharing photos, personal moments and ideas online. Like the advisors calling in, it may make good business sense to explore an idea that may resonate with millennial investors, particularly if the strategy is sound. Being open to BUZZ is a great way to stay relevant with younger clients. If you are a millennial advisor, you likely already understand this. Staying focused on the bigger plan: Keeping clients on plan is tough. Stock trading has always been something that elicits excitement, particularly when markets are good. People want the hot stock tip and are prone to getting excited about stock stories. BUZZ trades the trends as informed by the index’s rules for stock selection— the index tracks the 75 large cap U.S. stocks that exhibit the most bullish investor sentiment based on content aggregated from online sources. It’s not driven by whims, but strong collective conviction. As an advisor, you’ll have new stock stories to talk about each month, and your client doesn’t have to trade in and out of stocks, potentially incurring taxes and subjecting themselves to their own human emotions and biases. That said, the high turnover strategy of the index, even in an ETF, may have the potential to incur taxable capital gains, but the ETF structure is far better for this kind of strategy than a mutual fund wrapper or trading individual stocks. Investing by social sentiment may actually be a pretty smart thing to do: Professional investors have been tapping into this type of alternative data for a while. Research has highlighted the potential predictive power of sentiment. The BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index (BUZZTR), which BUZZ seeks to track, has a five-year live history that appears to show this as well. Don’t look at just the cumulative line chart. Look at trailing returns, calendar returns, batting average and—my favorite for this strategy—the upside/downside capture ratio. Over the last five years, the index experienced an upside capture ratio of 131 versus the S&P 500. This means it captured 31% more return in up markets. Its downside capture ratio of just 99.72 means it experienced approximately the same amount of return in down markets as the S&P 500, maybe performing just a hair better. This speaks to the rules behind the index’s stock picking. Beyond the high flying growth stocks you might imagine, some contrarian value stock plays enter the index, too.

BUZZ Demonstrates the Power of Collective Conviction

Index Risk Statistics: 8/1/2016 - 12/31/2020 (Monthly Frequency) Ann. Return Annualized Standard Deviation Sharpe Ratio Max Drawdown Upside Capture Downside Capture Beta Correlation BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index 25.81 20.92 1.14 -18.35 130.93 99.72 1.25 0.94 S&P 500 Index 15.45 15.68 0.91 -19.60 100.00 100.00 1.00 1.00

Index Calendar Returns (%): As of 12/31/2020 2017 2018 2019 2020 BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index 22.59 -0.41 36.16 58.65 S&P 500 Index 21.83 -4.38 31.49 18.40

Source: Morningstar, FactSet. Data as of 12/31/2020. Performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Indices are not securities in which investments can be made. Prior to 3/2/2021, the VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF had no operating history. For fund performance current to the most recent month-end, visit vaneck.com.



Investing in social sentiment is a fascinating topic given the growth of social media platforms and the rise of modern technology like artificial intelligence and natural language processing. For an easy introduction, listen to the podcast I hosted with Jamie Wise, CEO of Periscope Capital and Founder of Buzz Holdings, the creator of the BUZZ NextGen AI US Social Sentiment Leaders Index: Trends with Benefits #46: Social Sentiment with Jamie Wise.

Calendar returns refers to the percentage gained or lost at the end of the calendar year per dollar invested on January 1.

Batting average is measured by dividing the number of periods a portfolio or investment strategy outperforms a benchmark by the total number of periods.

Upside/downside capture ratio measures an index’s performance in up/down markets relative to the market (benchmark) itself. It is calculated by taking the index’s performance in periods when the market (benchmark) goes up/down and dividing it by the benchmark’s upside/downside return.

Annualized return is the average amount of money earned each year by an investment over a given time period.

Standard Deviation is a statistical measurement of dispersion about an average, which depicts how widely the returns varied over a certain period of time.

Sharpe is a measure of risk-adjusted returns. It indicates the average return minus the risk-free return divided by the standard deviation of return on an investment.

Max drawdown is the maximum loss from peak to trough of a portfolio before a new peak.

Upside and downside capture measures a fund’s historical performance relative to its benchmark during times of market strength/positive returns and market weakness/negative returns.

Beta is a measure of security’s or portfolio’s volatility compared to the broader market.

Correlation is a statistic that measures the degree to which two entities move in relation to each other.

Effective August 18, 2016, BUZZ Indexes Inc. implemented changes to the BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index construction rules. The index constituent count was increased from 25 to 75 stocks and the maximum constituent weight was reduce from 15% to 3%. These change may result in more a diversified exposure to index constituents than under the rules in effect prior to this date.

