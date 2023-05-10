Why Finances Are a Top Source of Stress for Nearly 70% of Gen Z

From the effects of inflation on everyday necessities to lingering debt, money stress can take a significant toll on anyone’s mental well-being. However, according to a recent study conducted by the Guardian, heightened financial insecurity and uncertainty are affecting Generation Z more than any other generation. The study revealed that for 67% of Gen Z, money is a top source of stress in their lives.

Here’s a closer look at the study results and some insight into why Gen Z is struggling to feel financially secure.

Young Americans Are Dealing With the Brunt of Financial Stress

According to a recent survey conducted by the Guardian over half of Gen Z — at 67% — are finding finances to be a major source of distress in their lives. A mere 23% of this age group consider themselves good at managing their finances.

With the majority of this generation feeling uneasy about their financial futures, they may find some comfort in the fact that with age and experience, they are likely to experience more financial security. Improved financial well-being can increase with age as a lower 60% of millennials find money to be a top source of stress in their lives and a mere 56% of Gen X. Only 42% of baby boomers reported money to be a top source of stress.

Taking a closer look at Gen Z’s financial situation, the generation’s high-stress levels are increasingly understandable. According to the data, 2 in 5 members of this generation are living paycheck to paycheck and 1 in 5 are extremely concerned about paying off college loans. On top of that, 4 in 5 members of this generation have $500 or less stashed away for medical emergencies.

While Gen Z might feel financially insecure, this generation is open and eager to make smart financial moves. According to the survey, young Americans’ top financial goals include having an ample emergency fund (47%), being able to pay monthly bills and expenses (44%) and creating a financial plan (39%).

Why Is Gen Z Struggling With Financial Stress?

Gen Z is an incredibly resilient and tech-savvy generation, so you might be wondering why they are struggling to feel financially secure with so much expert financial advice at their fingertips.

Although this group is digitally savvy, the odds of achieving money peace are stacked against them with Gen Z facing an abundance of immediate financial stressors including inflation, student debt and a shortage of financial education.

Lack of Financial Literacy

While Gen Z might have grown up with smartphones, it doesn’t mean they grew up using Instagram to build good money management habits.

“I think the main reason why Gen Z is struggling with money is due to the lack of financial literacy provided at schools and readily available to aspiring Gen-Z investors,” said Miles Cole, CEO of Follow, a social investment platform for young investors. “As the world becomes more interconnected and the importance of financial literacy continues to grow, it’s crucial to encourage the next generation of investors to take an active interest in investing. They are taught to save, but not how to save.”

Evergreen Financial Stressors

Living paycheck to paycheck or bill to bill can make it feel impossible to look beyond incessant financial stress and create improved financial habits.

“Along with this stress of financial uncertainty, comes the current stress of student loans, inflation and wage stagnation,” Cole said. “These are evergreen issues that cause a larger sense of confusion within the generation. Many can’t seem to understand what is going on now, which clouds their financial future.”

Economic Challenges

Today’s economic climate looks very different from how it did 10 or 20 years ago and younger generations are facing new financial hurdles. From living through two recessions and a pandemic, this generation may be in their late teens and early 20s, but many have experienced great financial instability while missing out on valuable experiences.

To stay on top of necessary expenses, many members of this generation have paused retirement savings or ceased contributing to a 401(k). Stagnant wages have also led to higher overall financial stress for this generation.

