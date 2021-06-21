Why FIGS Stock Soared Today

What happened

Shares of FIGS (NYSE: FIGS) jumped 17.1% today after the maker of medical scrubs received a slew of positive analyst notes.

The good news came as the quiet period for analyst coverage lapsed following the company's IPO in May.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

At least seven analysts gave FIGS positive ratings this morning, calling the stock a buy or rating it an outperform. Among the analysts weighing in was Piper Sandler's Erinn Murphy who gave the stock an overweight rating and a price target of $44, just slightly above the $42.61 it closed at today. Murphy said FIGS is "uniquely positioned as a growth brand" and is disrupting the $79 billion medical apparel industry.

Cowen's John Kernan called the stock an outperform and said the company's guidance was conservative. Kernan predicted that the company would triple revenue to $1.1 billion by 2025, and its market cap would exceed $8 billion. FIGS closed the day with a market cap of $6.8 billion.

Now what

FIGS has now nearly doubled from its $22 IPO price after the company debuted on May 27. The company offers an interesting opportunity in a corner of the apparel market that's rarely considered. FIGS' revenue growth has been impressive, accelerating during the pandemic last year to rise 138% to $263.1 million, following 102% revenue growth in 2019. However, it won't be easy to sustain a triple-digit revenue growth rate in the apparel industry as the sector doesn't have the same scalability of, say, the tech sector.

Even the forecasts of the most bullish analysts indicate that the stock may be ready to take a breather after nearly doubling in less than a month.

10 stocks we like better than FIGS, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and FIGS, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.