Why Figma Stock Jumped 18% Friday Morning

Key Points

Figma's Q1 revenue rose 46% year over year to $333 million, beating Wall Street expectations.

CEO Dylan Field argues that human creativity remains essential even as AI tools proliferate.

The stock is still down 47% from its highs despite Friday's double-digit gain.

10 stocks we like better than Figma ›

Shares of Figma (NYSE: FIG) soared on Friday thanks to an impressive Q1 2026 report. The collaborative design platform specialist's stock peaked at an 18.2% gain around 10:15 a.m. ET, then backed down for a while. It's coming on strong again in the afternoon. As of this writing at 2:20 p.m. ET, Figma is up by 15.4%.

AI is a tool, not a replacement

Figma's first-quarter revenue rose 46% year over year to $333 million. The bottom line more than tripled from adjusted earnings of $0.03 to $0.10 per diluted share. The Street consensus had called for earnings near $0.06 per share on sales in the vicinity of $316 million. Management set next-quarter and full-year revenue guidance targets well ahead of the current analyst projections.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

On the earnings call, CEO Dylan Field reminded Figma investors that artificial intelligence (AI) is a helpful tool for website and product designers, not a drop-in replacement of Figma's services.

"The companies that figure out how to harness human creativity alongside AI, those companies will define what the next era of software and creativity looks like," he said.

At the same time, designers must balance the power of AI tools against the budget crunch that follows from overusing them. Of course, Figma can help.

"If the first chapter was, 'oh gosh, we have to use AI' and the second chapter was, 'OK, leaderboards for token usage,' then the third chapter seems to be, 'let's put some limits on this because this is real spend,'" Field said. "We're striking the right balance on efficiencies so that our customers can use our product."

The stock is down but not out

Friday's jump is a nice rebound, but Figma's stock is still way down from earlier highs. Stock prices have dropped 47% in six months as investors expected increasingly powerful AI platforms to undermine Figma's business.

Well, the Q1 results proved that designers still crave Figma's intuitive tools, with or without AI assistance. The stock isn't exactly cheap at 68 times forward earnings estimates, but that's still a massive discount from last summer's even loftier valuation. All told, I'm tempted to pick up some Figma stock before it takes off again. Field's analysis matches my own view that human expertise unlocks the true value in even the best AI systems.

Should you buy stock in Figma right now?

Before you buy stock in Figma, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Figma wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $468,861!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,445,212!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,013% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 15, 2026.

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Figma. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.