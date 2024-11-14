Why Fidelity National's Partnership With Oracle is a Significant Step

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS recently partnered with Oracle to enhance billing and payment solutions for the utility sector, including electricity, gas, water and other essential services. The companies are using FIS' BillerIQ on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to streamline digital bill delivery, reduce paper check usage and offer various payment options like ACH, debit, credit,Realtime Pay and e-wallets.

According to FIS, 75% of organizations still rely on paper checks for bill payments, despite the inefficiencies and higher costs associated with this method. This indicates tremendous scope for the company in the industry in the future.

The collaboration with Oracle aims to simplify bill management for utility customers, enhance efficiency and cut operational costs. This will likely help the company offer customers more flexible, secure payment options. FIS chose OCI for its advanced features, such as strong price performance, security and extensive global reach.

OCI’s high-performance, low-latency networks and flexible deployment options across public, dedicated and hybrid environments were key factors, as well as Oracle’s extensive experience and reliability in the utilities sector. These advantages will help FIS provide a secure, scalable and efficient billing solution for utility customers.

This partnership will benefit Fidelity National by expanding its reach in the utility sector, increasing adoption of its BillerIQ platform, and generating more revenues through digital billing and payment services. By addressing industry demands for digital transformation and reducing operational costs, FIS can attract more utility clients and retain them with a competitive and secure billing solution.

FIS’ Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National have gained 64.9% in the past year, outperforming the 34.5% rise of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Fidelity currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Business Services space are Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM, Cantaloupe, Inc. CTLP and Repay Holdings Corporation RPAY, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Affirm’s current-year earnings indicates a 64.1% year-over-year improvement. AFRM beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 17.8%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $3.1 billion, a 33.5% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cantaloupe’s current-year earnings indicates a 113.3% year-over-year surge. CTLP beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, met once and missed on the other occasion, with the average surprise being 20%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues implies 15.9% year-over-year growth.

The consensus estimate for Repay Holdings’ current-year earnings indicates a 4.6% year-over-year increase. It beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, with the average surprise being 9.3%. The consensus estimate for RPAY’s current-year revenues is pegged at $316.7 million, implying 6.8% year-over-year growth.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.