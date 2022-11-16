Why Ferroglobe Stock Fell as Much as 17% in Morning Trading Today

What happened

Shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM), which makes silicon metal and other specialty alloys, fell dramatically in early trading on Nov. 16, at one point dropping nearly 18%. The big news driving the sharp stock decline was the company's third-quarter 2022 earnings release, which hit the market after the close on Nov. 15. Investors were clearly displeased with the reading.

So what

On the top line, Ferroglobe reported revenue of $593 million, down 29.5% year over year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell just shy of 39%, with adjusted EBITDA margins off by 5 percentage points to 31%. Earnings per share tallied up to $0.52, down from $0.98 in the third quarter of 2021.

Management tried to frame the quarter in a positive light, but slower sales and inflation driving costs up were problems that investors seemed unwilling to overlook. Adding to the negative sentiment, meanwhile, was the fact that analysts had been looking for revenue of $695 million and earnings of $0.68 per share in the quarter. Investors tend to frown on companies that miss on the top and bottom lines.

Now what

The problems that impacted Ferroglobe's third-quarter results don't appear likely to change direction in the final quarter of the year. Inflation remains heated, demand remains an issue in Europe thanks to inflation and geopolitical tensions, and, as such, the environment remains difficult. There are some pretty good reasons for seeing the glass as half-empty right now.

10 stocks we like better than Ferroglobe PLC

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ferroglobe PLC wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.