Why Ferrari Stock Is Off to the Races Today

Shares of premium automaker Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) -- what else? -- "raced" 12.5% higher through 11:50 a.m. ET on Thursday, after beating analyst earnings forecasts.

Heading into the fourth quarter, Wall Street had forecast that Ferrari would earn about $1.31 per share on just under $1.5 billion in quarterly sales. This morning, Ferrari announced its earnings were actually $1.76 per share (1.62 euros, in local currency), and its sales came in 10% ahead of expectations at $1.65 billion.

Ferrari sales and earnings

For the quarter, Ferrari managed to turn a 2% decline in cars shipped into an 11% increase in revenue and a 25% increase in operating profits. Operating profit margin tacked on 260 basis points, rising to 24.4% (Tesla is only earning an 8.2% operating profit margin). And earnings per share surged 34%.

For the full year, Ferrari grew shipments by 3%, sales by 17%, operating profits by 32%, and earnings per share by 36% -- $7.49 per share.

What to expect from Ferrari in 2024

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna was able to declare 2023 "a very successful year" for his car company -- and Ferrari doesn't plan to remove pedal from metal in 2024, either.

The company forecast 7% sales growth in the new year, to about $6.9 billion. Management didn't give generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) guidance for its earnings, but predicted that, adjusted for one-time items at least, its euro-denominated profits should approach $8.14 per share -- growth of about 9% -- assuming operating profit margins similar to last year.

All this being said, however, at a share price of about $391, that implies a forward P/E of 48x earnings for Ferrari stock. And as great as the company performed in 2023, with earnings growth of only 9% anticipated in 2024, that seems too high a price to pay.

If you owned Ferrari stock in 2023, my congratulations on a fabulous year for this premium car company -- but I wouldn't buy this premium-priced stock today.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ferrari right now?

Before you buy stock in Ferrari, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Ferrari wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 29, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.