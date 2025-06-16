Why FedEx (FDX) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, FedEx (FDX) closed at $226.77, marking a +1.07% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.94% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery company had lost 2.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.67%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of FedEx in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on June 24, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.94, up 9.8% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.7 billion, down 1.85% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.14 per share and revenue of $87.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.91% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FedEx should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.83% lower. FedEx currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, FedEx is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.44. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 14.12.

Meanwhile, FDX's PEG ratio is currently 1.07. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

FedEx Corporation (FDX)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

