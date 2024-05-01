Why FedEx (FDX) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

FedEx (FDX) ended the recent trading session at $260.73, demonstrating a -0.4% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.23%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery company had lost 4.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 10.34%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.05%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of FedEx in its upcoming release. On that day, FedEx is projected to report earnings of $5.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.89%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $22.12 billion, indicating a 0.89% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.69 per share and revenue of $87.74 billion, which would represent changes of +18.25% and -2.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for FedEx. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.36% increase. FedEx currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, FedEx is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.8. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.72.

One should further note that FDX currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry stood at 1.69 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.