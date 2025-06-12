Why Is Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Up 61.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Fate Therapeutics (FATE). Shares have added about 61.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Fate Therapeutics due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 12.68% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Fate Therapeutics has a subpar Growth Score of D, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Fate Therapeutics has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Fate Therapeutics belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Novavax (NVAX), has gained 19% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2025.

Novavax reported revenues of $666.66 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +610.3%. EPS of $2.93 for the same period compares with -$1.05 a year ago.

Novavax is expected to post a loss of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -112.1%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -46.9%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Novavax. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

