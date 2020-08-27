Why Fastly's Stock Is Rising Today

What happened

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) were rising today after the company announced that it will acquire Signal Sciences for about $775 million in cash and stock. The acquisition will help Fastly expand its security in the edge-computing market.

The company's shares rose by as much as 11.1% during trading today before settling lower. As of 3:12 p.m. EDT, Fastly's stock was up 5.7%.

So what

Fastly's existing security solutions will be combined with Signal Sciences' technology to create a new offering called Secure@Edge. The company said in a press release that the new service will be a unified web application and API protection solution for companies.

Image source: Getty Images.

Fastly CEO Joshua Bixby said in the releas:

Together with Signal Sciences, we will give developers modern security tools designed for the way they work. This new solution will integrate with our Compute@Edge platform, accelerating the adoption of edge computing, while simultaneously solving for modern security challenges.

Investors were happy to see that Fastly is expanding its security offerings and immediately began pushing up the company's share price in morning trading today. Today's share-price jump contributes to the company's meteoric stock-price gain of 240% over the past 12 months.

Now what

The company reported its second-quarter results at the beginning of this month, with revenue jumping 62% to $75 million. Fastly's management raised its revenue outlook at the time and now expects full-year sales in the range of $290 million to $300 million, up from the previous estimate of $280 million to $290 million. https://investors.fastly.com/files/doc_financials/2020/q2/2Q20-Shareholder-Letter.pdf With the latest share-price gains of today, it appears Fastly investors are expecting the company to continue growing at a rapid pace.

10 stocks we like better than Fastly

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fastly wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Fastly. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.