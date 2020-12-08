Why Fastly Stock Surged Today

What happened

Shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) jumped 15% on Tuesday as acquisition rumors intensified.

So what

Chatter is swirling that Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) is interested in beefing up its edge-computing capabilities. To do so, the tech heavyweight reportedly is considering an acquisition of Fastly.

Fastly's stock popped on Tuesday as investors grew excited about the possibility of a merger with Cisco. Image source: Getty Images.

Piper Sandler analyst James Fish said a deal would allow Cisco to pair its cybersecurity tools with Fastly's edge network, thereby boosting the value proposition to its customers. However, he cautioned that Cisco has signaled that it's not currently on the hunt for acquisitions. Fish also posited that Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) could make for a better fit, as Cisco already does business with the content delivery company.

Now what

Speculating on a takeover is a risky endeavor. Fastly's stock price could surge further if Cisco makes a bid, as it would likely need to include a hefty premium to entice the edge computing company's shareholders to accept its offer. However, if a deal doesn't materialize, Fastly's shares could plunge back to the prices at which they were trading prior to the emergence of acquisition rumors.

10 stocks we like better than Fastly

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fastly wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Fastly. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.