Why Fastly Stock Skyrocketed Today

What happened

Shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) have skyrocketed today, up by 38% as of 12:40 p.m. EDT, after the company reported first-quarter earnings. The cloud infrastructure specialist beat expectations for both the top and bottom lines as the COVID-19 pandemic drove demand for its services.

So what

Revenue in the first quarter jumped 38% to $63 million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $59.4 million. That all translated into an adjusted net loss of $0.06 per share, which was half as much red ink as analysts were modeling for. The tech company had promoted Joshua Bixby to the CEO role in February so that founder Artur Bergman could focus on development.

Image source: Getty Images.

"The momentum from 2019 continued through the first quarter and was further bolstered in late March by increased traffic on our platform from social distancing orders implemented across the world," Bixby said in a statement. "These unprecedented times highlight the importance of digital transformation now more than ever, and our innovative and resilient customer base enables us to remain confident in the demand for our mission-critical services and the accelerated growth of our business."

Now what

Fastly's business with existing customers continues to grow amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, with dollar-based net expansion rate (DBNER) of 133% in the first quarter. The company is confident in its path to profitability despite macroeconomic conditions, according to Bixby.

In terms of guidance, revenue in the second quarter is expected to be $70 million to $72 million, compared to the consensus estimate of $60 million. Fastly also raised its full-year 2020 outlook, which now calls for revenue of $280 million to $290 million, up from its prior forecast of $255 million to $265 million.

10 stocks we like better than Fastly

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fastly wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Fastly. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.