Markets
FSLY

Why Fastly Stock Rallied Today

Contributor
Chris Neiger The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) popped today, likely as a result of falling bond yields. The broader tech sector has made significant moves based on bond yield prices lately.

The tech stock was up by 10.9% at 11:35 a.m. EST.

So what

Tech stocks have taken a hit recently as bond yields have risen. For example, Fastly's stock is still down about 12% so far this month, even with today's share price pop.

Red and green line graphs on a dark background.

Image source: Getty Images.

Investors have been concerned that rising bond yields will hurt high-growth companies like Fastly as some investors shift their focus away from companies that could ride out the pandemic. Bond yields have been rising over the past few weeks, so some investors have exited the tech sector.

But yields fell to about 1.54% as of this writing, after reaching 1.6% yesterday. That slight drop was enough to convince some investors to get back into the tech sector.

With the NASDAQ nearing correction territory yesterday, tech investors are likely very happy that the market is bouncing back today.

Now what

Long-term Fastly investors don't need to worry much about the daily changes in bond yields. The yields essentially change nothing for Fastly's business, so it's probably best to ignore the daily share price swings and instead focus on the company's plans for long-term growth over the next few years.

10 stocks we like better than Fastly
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fastly wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Fastly. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FSLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More