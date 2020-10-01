Why Fastly Stock Jumped on Thursday

What happened

Shares of edge-computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) jumped on Thursday, rising as much as 6.7%. By the time the market closed, the stock was up 4.5%.

The stock's gain came as Fastly closed its acquisition of Signal Sciences, a developer-friendly programmable security solution. Also likely helping Fastly stock today was optimism in the overall stock market.

Fastly's agreement to acquire Signal Sciences was announced in late August. On Monday, Fastly made that planned acquisition official, taking full control of the security company. Signal Sciences will help the edge-computing company take a step toward a modernized programmable security offering, Fastly said in a press release about the acquisition on Thursday.

In addition to bringing Signal Sciences' security expertise over to Fastly, the acquisition brings over 150 customers, management said.

Fastly stock likely also benefited from a bullish day in the overall stock market. The Nasdaq finished the trading day up 1.4%.

Building on this acquisition, Fastly and the Signal Sciences team will work together to launch Secure@Edge, a unified web application and API (application programming interface) protection solution. In addition, Fastly plans to continue offering Signal Sciences' agent-based security model for on-premise, cloud, and hybrid use.

Fastly says the acquisition will enable it to "roll out innovative products quickly and smoothly."

