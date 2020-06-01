Why Fastly Stock Jumped Monday

What happened

Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) surged on Monday, rising nearly 10% by the time the market closed.

The stock's gain adds to a huge run-up in 2020 as investors continue to cheer the company's recent strong first quarter and management's decision to lift its outlook for the full year. On Monday specifically, shares may have benefited from the company's spotlight on CNBC's Mad Money last Friday, as well as an upbeat day in the market for growth stocks overall.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

At a time when many companies were suspending their outlook for 2020 amid an uncertain environment, Fastly said in its May 6 first-quarter update (after it reported 38% year-over-year revenue growth) that it was boosting its view for the year. The company forecast 2020 revenue between $280 million and $290 million, up from a previous forecast between $255 million and $265 million.

"Despite the current global economic uncertainty, we remain confident in the demand for our mission-critical services and the continued growth of our business in 2020 and the years to come," Fastly said in its first-quarter shareholder letter.

Many growth stocks were up several percentage points or more on Monday, significantly outperforming a 0.4% gain for the S&P 500. Fastly likely benefited from this broader market move.

Now what

In the interview with Jim Cramer on Mad Money last Friday afternoon, CEO Joshua Bixby explained that COVID-19 lockdowns have changed the fabric of the internet, forcing many companies to look to accelerate their digital transformations. As an edge computing platform built by developers for developers, the company is well positioned to help innovative companies transform digitally.

10 stocks we like better than Fastly

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fastly wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Daniel Sparks owns shares of Fastly. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Fastly. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.