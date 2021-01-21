Why Fastly Stock Jumped 7.3% Thursday Morning

What happened

Shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) jumped by as much as 7.3% on Thursday morning, goosed by a bullish analyst report.

So what

Oppenheimer analyst Tim Horan upgraded Fastly from perform to outperform early Thursday, indicating that he expects the content delivery network operator to beat the market over the next year or so. Horan set his target price for the stock to $125 per share, 28% above Fastly's closing price on Wednesday.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Horan said that his channel checks suggested record-level network traffic and a successful launch of Fastly's serverless edge computing service, compute@edge. He also argued that its stock deserves to trade at the same valuation levels as its peer Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), which commands price-to-sales and price-to-book ratios more than 50% above Fastly's.

I found myself nodding along with Horan's analysis, which assumes that consumers around the world have gotten used to more responsive e-commerce and streaming media services during the pandemic. Fastly's unique combination of high-quality edge computing and content delivery services should remain in high demand for years to come.

10 stocks we like better than Fastly

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fastly wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Anders Bylund owns shares of Fastly. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Cloudflare, Inc. and Fastly. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.