Markets
FSLY

Why Fastly Stock Jumped 7.3% Thursday Morning

Contributor
Anders Bylund The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) jumped by as much as 7.3% on Thursday morning, goosed by a bullish analyst report.

So what

Oppenheimer analyst Tim Horan upgraded Fastly from perform to outperform early Thursday, indicating that he expects the content delivery network operator to beat the market over the next year or so. Horan set his target price for the stock to $125 per share, 28% above Fastly's closing price on Wednesday.

A blue Ethernet cable twisted into a cloud shape.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Horan said that his channel checks suggested record-level network traffic and a successful launch of Fastly's serverless edge computing service, compute@edge. He also argued that its stock deserves to trade at the same valuation levels as its peer Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), which commands price-to-sales and price-to-book ratios more than 50% above Fastly's.

I found myself nodding along with Horan's analysis, which assumes that consumers around the world have gotten used to more responsive e-commerce and streaming media services during the pandemic. Fastly's unique combination of high-quality edge computing and content delivery services should remain in high demand for years to come.

10 stocks we like better than Fastly
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fastly wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Anders Bylund owns shares of Fastly. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Cloudflare, Inc. and Fastly. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FSLY NET

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular