Markets
FSLY

Why Fastly Stock Is Jumping Today

Contributor
Daniel Sparks The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) are jumping today, up by about 9% as of 3:15 p.m. EDT.

The stock is likely benefiting from increased interest ahead of the company's earnings report next week. In addition, many technology growth stocks like Fastly are rising in Thursday's trading; Fastly is likely getting a boost from an upbeat day overall for such names.

A hand drawing a rising red line on a yellow chart

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Investors have piled into Fastly stock since the company's first-quarter earnings release, when the edge computing platform provider beat analyst estimates and said it expected a significant acceleration in its revenue growth rate in Q2.

Fastly management guided for second-quarter revenue to be between $70 million and $72 million, implying 57% year-over-year growth. This compares to a 38% increase in revenue in Q1.

After the stock rose to an all-time high of $102.95 earlier this month, shares took a breather. But momentum seems to be picking back up as the company approaches its second-quarter update on Aug. 5. 

Now what

Investors will be watching Fastly's Q2 results closely next week. In the company's first-quarter update, management said Fastly was benefiting from expansion from existing customers and increased internet usage as social-distancing measures persist.

10 stocks we like better than Fastly
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fastly wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Daniel Sparks owns shares of Fastly. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Fastly. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FSLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular