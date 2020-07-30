Why Fastly Stock Is Jumping Today

What happened

Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) are jumping today, up by about 9% as of 3:15 p.m. EDT.

The stock is likely benefiting from increased interest ahead of the company's earnings report next week. In addition, many technology growth stocks like Fastly are rising in Thursday's trading; Fastly is likely getting a boost from an upbeat day overall for such names.

Investors have piled into Fastly stock since the company's first-quarter earnings release, when the edge computing platform provider beat analyst estimates and said it expected a significant acceleration in its revenue growth rate in Q2.

Fastly management guided for second-quarter revenue to be between $70 million and $72 million, implying 57% year-over-year growth. This compares to a 38% increase in revenue in Q1.

After the stock rose to an all-time high of $102.95 earlier this month, shares took a breather. But momentum seems to be picking back up as the company approaches its second-quarter update on Aug. 5.

Investors will be watching Fastly's Q2 results closely next week. In the company's first-quarter update, management said Fastly was benefiting from expansion from existing customers and increased internet usage as social-distancing measures persist.

