Why Fastly Stock Is Falling Today

What happened

Shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) were sliding today as investors continued to be concerned about the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates throughout 2022.

The tech stock was down by 4.9% as of 11:16 a.m. ET.

So what

The Fed has a two-day policy meeting starting today and investors are eager to find out any new information about what it will do about interest rates this year. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates as early as March.

Higher interest rates can cause consumers to spend less and encourage companies to borrow less money -- both of which can hurt a company's growth. The threat of higher interest rates was felt throughout the entire market today, not just tech stocks, as the S&P 500 fell 1.9% this morning.

Making matters worse for Fastly is the fact that some investors have been rotating out of technology stocks this month as bond yield rates have risen. The two-year and 10-year Treasury yields reached nearly two-year highs last week, causing tech stocks to fall.

The rates have since bounced back a bit but are still above their levels at the end of 2021.

Now what

With today's drop, Fastly's share price is down 74% over the past year. Fastly investors can likely expect some more volatility from the company's stock as investors continue to process bond yield rates and the Fed's forthcoming decision about rate hikes.

Additionally, investors will want to pay close attention to Fastly's fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results, which the company will release on Feb. 16.

10 stocks we like better than Fastly

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fastly wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Fastly. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.