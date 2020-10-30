Why Fastly Stock Fell Again Today

What happened

Shares of edge-computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) tumbled once again today. As of 10:35 a.m. EDT on Friday, the stock was down about 7.5%.

This adds to a brutal sell-off for the growth stock that began earlier this month when the tech company said its third-quarter revenue would miss its initial guidance for the period. In addition, its third-quarter results reported earlier this week failed to excite investors. The stock's sharp drop on Friday is likely a continuation of its downward trend. In addition, a bearish day in the market for tech stocks is weighing on it.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Fastly recently announced third-quarter revenue of $70.6 million. Though this was up from $49.8 million in the year-ago quarter, management had initially guided for revenue during the period to be between $73.5 million and $75.5 million.

Fastly said the quarter's headwind was primarily a result of lower-than-expected usage from its largest customer, TikTok owner ByteDance.

"Based on publicly available information, we believe this global traffic reduction was in response to the potential of a prohibition of U.S. companies being able to work with this customer," Fastly said in its third-quarter shareholder letter.

Also hurting Fastly stock on Friday was a sharp sell-off in the overall market, particularly among tech stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down 2.6% as of this writing.

Now what

Though Fastly did say there's a possibility that some of the ByteDance usage that its platform lost could return, investors shouldn't count on it. Fortunately, Fastly saw accelerated growth in enterprise customers during the third quarter, helping it further diversify its customer base.

10 stocks we like better than Fastly

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fastly wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Daniel Sparks owns shares of Fastly. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Fastly. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.