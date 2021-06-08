Why Fastly Stock Climbed Today

What happened

Shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) climbed today by as much as 8% despite a widespread service outage that temporarily took down broad swaths of the internet. The disruption occurred early on Tuesday morning, causing Fastly stock to dip by as much as 7% in pre-market trading, before the technology company was able to address the issue. Shares remain volatile and were up just 3% as of 11:30 a.m. EST.

We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally and have disabled that configuration. Our global network is coming back online. Continued status is available at https://t.co/RIQWX0LWwl — Fastly (@fastly) June 8, 2021

Fastly operates a content delivery network (CDN) that powers many popular websites, including video streaming services like Amazon's Twitch, social media platforms such as Reddit, and more. Fortunately, the outage was brief and Fastly was able to apply a fix less than an hour after the problem was identified. Investors may be impressed with the company's ability to quickly repair the problem.

"Fastly has observed recovery of all services and has resolved this incident," the company wrote on its status page.

It's not uncommon for various parts of the internet's back-end infrastructure to suffer occasional outages, which typically do not affect a provider's overall business fundamentals most of the time. This brief service outage will likely be forgotten in short order.

