Why Fastly Stock Blasted Ahead Today

What happened

Edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) had an excellent day on the stock market Wednesday, with its share price closing nearly 10% higher. On a generally fine trading session for tech titles, Fastly's rise was also due to internal research indicating significant under-spending by businesses into modern IT services.

So what

Fastly's research indicates that although the vast majority of enterprises around the world are increasing their spending on cybersecurity, they are not doing so wisely.

All told, according to the company's data, while 73% of businesses surveyed are boosting their budgets for these solutions, a mere 61% of their cybersecurity tools are either fully active or deployed for use. Overlap is also a problem, with more than one such tool performing the same function.

Meanwhile, hackers are using ever-more sophisticated methods to breach corporate systems in order to wreak havoc, and that trend is sure to continue.

In its report, Fastly quoted Chief Product Architect Sean Leach as saying that

Businesses are well aware of the dire repercussions of cybersecurity failure and, as a result, are looking to increase their security budgets. However, this increased spend is rarely driven by a key strategic goal.

Now what

Fastly isn't necessarily associated with cybersecurity, but since it's an edge computing solutions provider, it is nevertheless deeply involved with this category. Its assessment on the state of cybersecurity clearly found an audience on Wednesday, as it should serve as a wake-up call for many businesses that have been lax in implementing and/or deploying such measures.

10 stocks we like better than Fastly

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fastly wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fastly. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.