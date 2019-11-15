Why Farfetch Stock Soared Today

What happened

Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) were up 30% as of 2:30 p.m. EST Friday after the luxury fashion retail platform announced better-than-expected third-quarter 2019 results.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

So what

More specifically, Fartfetch's quarterly revenue skyrocketed roughly 90% year over year to $255.5 million, helped by a 58.7% increase in gross merchandise volume (GMV) to $492 million. Within that total, digital platform GMV grew 37% (or 40% at constant currencies) to $420 million -- well above guidance for 30% to 35% growth. Trending toward the bottom line, that translated to an adjusted net loss of $0.18 per share.

By comparison, most analysts were modeling a significantly wider adjusted net loss of $0.37 per share on revenue closer to $252 million.

Now what

"I am very pleased with our continued progress in building the global platform for luxury," added Farfetch founder, CEO, and co-chairman Jose Neves. "We had a fantastic Q3, beating all our expectations, and continuing to capture market share at a rapid pace."

For the fourth quarter, Farfetch reiterated its expectation for digital platform GMV to increase in the 30% to 35% range and raised its outlook to call for an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss in the range of $21 million to $31 million.

10 stocks we like better than Farfetch Limited

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Farfetch Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.