Why Farfetch Stock Is Sinking on a Calm Day for the Market

What happened

Though the broader market was relatively calm on Friday, Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) stock sold off significantly. The luxury-fashion e-commerce company's share price was down roughly 3.7% as of 2:30 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was up by roughly 0.1%.

The online-retail specialist's stock move likely had something to do with a recent announcement about its leadership team. Farfetch published a press release Thursday announcing that former TikTok executive Nick Tran will become its new chief marketing officer. While Tran has expertise that suggests he could be a good fit to push Farfetch's brand and service platforms forward, the market may be seeing warning signs about the new hire.

So what

With tensions between the U.S. and China high and rising, institutional investors have been becoming increasingly cautious about companies with high levels of exposure to the Chinese market. Additionally, TikTok has come under fire from U.S. politicians and regulators lately due to concerns that data from U.S. users is being gathered and shared with sources connected to the Chinese government.

A stock sell-off on the heels of Tran being announced as Farfetch's new CMO shouldn't be viewed as an indictment of his leadership capabilities. Instead, the market is likely jittery about the importance the Chinese market holds for the e-commerce company and the fact that Tran has a connection to the controversial TikTok platform.

Now what

China is a huge market for luxury fashion, and it has been a key part of Farfetch's growth story. Pandemic lockdowns put significant pressure on the company's business last year, and the risks associated with relying on China as a core geographic business pillar seem to be rising, but the e-commerce specialist doesn't appear to be changing course.

For better or worse, it looks like Farfetch will continue to bet heavily on the Chinese market. It's a strategy that could have tremendous payoffs if political tensions and other headwinds ease, but investors should understand that the stock is a high-risk, high-reward play.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Farfetch. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

