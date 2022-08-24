Why Farfetch Stock Blasted 21% Higher Today

What happened

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) stock had quite the turn on the runway on Wednesday. On a generally unexceptional day for the broader market, shares of the online luxury fashion specialist rocketed more than 21% skyward. Investors very much liked the look of the company's new acquisition.

So what

Farfetch announced that it has acquired 47.5% of e-commerce luxury fashion retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) in a somewhat complicated transaction. The company's owner, Switzerland-based Richemont, sold that large stake to Farfetch, plus a far smaller one (at just over 3%) to privately held investment firm Symphony Global.

That's the first stage of the deal. For this phase, Farfetch is to pay 53 million to 58.5 million of its class A ordinary shares (anywhere from 10% to 13% of its issued share capital). On the fifth anniversary of the completion of this stage, Richemont is to be paid an additional $250 million, most likely in the same securities. The seller will also make available a committed, $450 million credit facility to YNAP for a period of 10 years.

The second stage will see Farfetch acquire the remainder of YNAP, through a put-and-call option "mechanism." At that point, Farfetch will pay fair market value in its class A stock for the remaining YNAP shares.

Now what

Richemont, the company perhaps best known as the owner of the popular Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels high-end jewelry brands, had struggled with Yoox Net-a-Porter since purchasing it in 2010. Investors were obviously cheered by Farfetch's committing only equity to the deal, instead of cash, while Yoox Net-a-Porter seems like a solid fit for the fashion company's overall business.

10 stocks we like better than Farfetch Limited

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Farfetch Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Farfetch Limited. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.