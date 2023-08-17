Why Faraday Future Stock Rocketed 26% Higher Today

What happened

Ever-volatile specialty electric-vehicle (EV) stock Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) had yet another dramatic session on the stock exchange Thursday. The luxury EV maker's shares blasted skyward by almost 26%, following shareholder ratification of several measures that will help the company stay on the stock exchange and solicit funding.

So what

Two days after finally rolling out, to great fanfare, its first FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance model, Faraday held a special meeting of shareholders to vote on several matters.

The first was its proposal to enact a reverse share split, a move that will allow its stock to continue being listed on the Nasdaq. That, thankfully for investors, passed by an overwhelming majority.

The ratio at which the high-end EV company will reverse-split its common shares is yet to be determined; it could be anywhere from 1-for-2 to 1-for-90. This is ultimately to be decided by the board of directors.

Perhaps more importantly, the company's shareholders green-lighted a potential stock issue. Back in May, Faraday filed the paperwork to float up to 115,504,901 shares of common stock. Any flotation, of course, will be affected by the reverse-split ratio decided by the board.

Now what

Faraday, which has posted losses that have been quite heavy at times, is certainly not out of the woods yet. While it did hit an important milestone with the delivery of that first car, it now has to prove to investors, potential customers, and partners (not to mention the Nasdaq) that it can be a viable business. That won't be easy given that it operates in a niche market, and one that requires significant amounts of capital.

10 stocks we like better than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 14, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.