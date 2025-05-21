Why Fair Isaac Stock Was Blasted Again on Wednesday

Even by the standards of a lousy Wednesday for stocks in general, Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) was a standout in the wrong kind of way. For the second trading session in a row, the credit scoring specialist took a real blow to its stock price, which tumbled by almost 16% on the day. That percentage figure was 10 times the 1.6% decline of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).

Fair Isaac not fair?

Investors who thought Fair Isaac stock would bounce back from its 8% drubbing on Tuesday were badly mistaken. That's because Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and the person behind critical remarks yesterday that spurred Fair Isaac's swoon, singled out the company for criticism on Wednesday.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Pulte wrote not very eloquently: "After the hard work by many great Senators, including Senator Tim Scott, I am extremely disappointed to hear about the costs increases by FICO onto American consumers."

Several hours later, Pulte followed this with a swipe at the broader credit reporting business with a post somewhat awkwardly asking, "Why do some credit reports cost double (Biden's term) from what they did during President Trump's first term?"



Both imply a stance that the Trump administration considers credit scoring and reporting companies to be too powerful for its taste. Pulte has already expressed his desire to effect changes in how such companies interact with mortgage providers. If they happen, such changes could lead to a notable decline in volume for Fair Isaac's business specifically.

Strong words

With this administration, however, there can ultimately be quite a difference between tough-sounding rhetoric and its actual approach to policy.

As we've seen with the "punitive" tariffs imposed on our trading partners earlier this year, Trump and his team can be willing to back down (and quickly) from certain stances. That being said, the administration could score some political points by reforming the overall mortgage business so it appears to favor borrowers. I'd therefore be cautious with Fair Isaac stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Fair Isaac right now?

Before you buy stock in Fair Isaac, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Fair Isaac wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $642,582!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $829,879!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 975% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fair Isaac. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.