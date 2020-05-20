Why Facebook Stock Popped to Record Highs Today

What happened

Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) have popped to all-time highs today, up by 6% as of 12:45 p.m. EDT, after Wall Street analysts expressed optimism about yesterday's news that the social media juggernaut is rolling out Shops, its biggest e-commerce move yet. The announcement comes as COVID-19 has created a surge in e-commerce demand.

So what

Facebook Shops will allow small businesses to create online storefronts on Facebook and Instagram, with experienced third-party e-commerce platforms helping the power back-end infrastructure. The social networking tech giant has flirted with e-commerce in various ways over the years, but Shops is Facebook's broadest push to date.

Image source: Facebook.

Small businesses are being disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, and Facebook is hoping to help them transition to online sales as people stay home. Shops can be set up for free, with Facebook monetizing the feature through ads and fees if a seller chooses to use Facebook's optional checkout system.

Now what

Deutsche Bank released a bullish note on the move, arguing that Shops will dramatically increase Facebook's e-commerce opportunities.

"We see the broader deployment of more advanced e-commerce solutions meaningfully expanding the potential revenue opportunity beyond our initial estimate from a year ago that Instagram Checkout could be a $10 billion revenue [opportunity] in a bull case," analyst Lloyd Walmsley wrote in a research note to investors. The analyst now estimates that Facebook Shops could translate into a $30 billion business.

J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth believes Shops will help drive "incremental ad dollars." BofA analyst Justin Post estimates that a 10% increase in e-commerce activity translates into $1.5 billion in additional ad revenue.

10 stocks we like better than Facebook

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Facebook wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Evan Niu, CFA owns shares of Facebook. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Facebook. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.