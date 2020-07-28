Why F5 Networks Stock Plunged Today

What happened

Shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) have plunged today, down by 8% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT, after the company reported fiscal third-quarter earnings. The results topped Wall Street's expectations, but investors may have been disappointed in decelerating growth in the software business.

So what

Revenue in the fiscal third quarter came in at $583 million, topping the consensus estimate of $572 million in sales. That translated into adjusted net income of $134 million, or $2.18 per share. Analysts were expecting just $2.03 per share in adjusted profit.

Image source: F5 Networks.

"Customers continue to look to F5 to enable their mission-critical application needs and increasingly, are deploying a combination of F5 solutions spanning our F5, NGINX and Shape multi-cloud application services portfolio," CEO Francois Locoh-Donou said in a statement. "In a challenging COVID-19 environment, our deep incumbency and close alignment with customers' investment priorities are proving distinct competitive advantages and driving resiliency in our business."

Now what

The application delivery tech specialist has been diversifying its business away from hardware, and software revenue grew 43% last quarter. That was deceleration compared to the 50% software revenue growth that F5 reported in the fiscal second quarter.

In terms of guidance, F5 expects revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter to be in the range of $595 million to $615 million, which should result in adjusted earnings per share of $2.30 to $2.42. Consensus estimates call for $597.5 million in revenue and adjusted earnings per share of $2.26 next quarter.

10 stocks we like better than F5 Networks

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and F5 Networks wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.